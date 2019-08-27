Teen cited after crashing into school bus with 39 students on board

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 17-year-old girl was issued a citation for careless driving after crashing into a school bus in Jacksonville on Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The girl was driving northbound on I-295 when she struck a concrete barrier wall, troopers said.

The car the girl drove then traveled back into the roadway and struck the left side of the school bus, according to troopers. She suffered minor injuries.

There were 39 students on the bus, but no one on the bus reported injuries, troopers said.



