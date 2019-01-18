Teen now charged with attempted murder after shots fired at FBI, police

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 19-year-old that investigators said opened fired on FBI agents and Jacksonville police officers during an operation in Grand Park was arraigned Thursday on charges of attempted murder, court records show.

On Dec. 12, Amanda Videll with the FBI told News4Jax that federal investigators were assisting with a planned multi-agency operation when Rolack opened fire. The scene was near the intersection of West 13th Street and Connally Avenue.

Rolack was arrested on an attempted murder charge in 2016 and pleaded guilty to aggravated assault. He was sentenced to probation, which he's still serving

Rolack's next court hearing is scheduled for Feb. 7.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.