Teen pleads guilty to child abuse after school bathroom attack

An 18-year-old, who in 2018 was charged with lewd and lascivious battery on an Atlantic Coast High School student, pleaded guilty Thursday to a reduced charge of child abuse.

Ajani Boxill was placed on one year of house arrest followed by two years of probation, court records show. He was ordered to remain in psychiatric care, adhere to a curfew while living with his parents and to have no contact with the victim.

The teen, who News4Jax learned Thursday is not a U.S. citizen, could be deported as a result of his guilty plea. The plea agreement was done with the approval of the victim's family, which did not want to subject her to the emotional stress of a trial.

Boxill was accused of pulling a girl into a bathroom at the school and trying to force her into oral sex.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.