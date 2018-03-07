Mother meets good Samaritan who rescued daughter from crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A mother met one the good Samaritans who she said helped save her 14-year-old daughter and four other teenagers from a deadly crash in Jacksonville.

Cameras captured Tuesday's surprise meeting, which was full of tears, hugs and endless thank-you's.

On Monday, Candy Sherman told News4Jax that she wanted to thank the heroes who rescued her daughter, Rachyl Catlin, and four other teens, ages 14 to 16, from the single-car crash Friday night on I-295.

The next day, News4Jax was able to get in contact with one of the heroes, 19-year-old Deva Lewis, who paid Sherman a surprise visiting after finding out the mother had been looking for her.

While driving home about 11 p.m. Friday on I-295, Lewis said that she and her boyfriend knew they had to stop when they saw a Chevrolet Cruze go off the highway and hit a tree.

"We back up our car down the shoulder of the highway and we saw the smoke and I was, like, 'Whoa, I think this car is going to catch on fire," Lewis recounted. "But, luckily, the car didn't catch on fire and we got a chance to pull everyone out of the car and help everyone out of the car, except for the driver."

The Florida Highway Patrol said the driver, 19-year-old Courtney Cox, died at the scene, and the other five teenagers inside were critically injured.

One of those five teens was Sherman's daughter Rachyl.

Since the wreck, Sherman has been yearning to find out who helped save her daughter.

"I just wanted to thank them and hug them so bad," Sherman said.

The mother got her wish Tuesday night when News4Jax set up a surprised meeting between Sherman and Lewis.

"Don't cry," Lewis said, as the two embraced and both shed tears.

While wrapping wounds and pulling the teens from the car, Lewis said that she naturally gravitated toward Sherman's daughter.

"She grabbed me and gave me the biggest hug ever. And we were hugging and she was crying and I was, like, 'It's OK,'" Lewis said. "She was just, like, 'I just want to see my mom. I just want to see my mom.'"

"My daughter is here because of her," Sherman said of Lewis.

But right after the crash, Lewis didn't know what the outcome would be.

"It was scary to me because they're all my age. And they're not grown. We're not grown yet. We still got a lot to live for," Lewis said. "That's what scared me."

Seeing the tears fall from Sherman's face, Lewis said she's grateful she stopped to help the teens in the crash.

Sherman told Lewis that she is not only her hero, but a part of her family from now on.

"I wasn't expecting to find them this fast, but I am so grateful and so happy," Sherman said. "She was at the right place at the right time. She was meant to be there. She's a hero."

Lewis has actually been going to school to become a medical assistant and she said she knew exactly what to do when she stopped to help out.

After the crash, Lewis said, she's now even considering becoming a paramedic.

Sherman hopes her daughter will be able to reunited with Lewis once she recovers.

