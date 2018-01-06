Teen who pled guilty to fatally shot friend sent to juvenile facility

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 15-year-old who admitted to fatally shooting a friend while playing with a gun last fall has been ordered to stay in a juvenile facility.

The Florida Times-Union reported that 15-year-old Christian Ashley will go to a "high-risk" facility, which typically takes nine to 12 months to complete, but can go longer. Ashley pleaded guilty in juvenile court last month to first-degree manslaughter and tampering with evidence.

Jacksonville police said Ashley and several friends were hanging out in an abandoned building on Jacksonville's Westside in September, and Ashley began pointing a gun around the room. The weapon fired once and hit 14-year-old Henry Atkins Jr. in the chest.

The group helped Atkins to a nearby fire station. Rescue workers took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Ashley’s grandfather wrote a letter for Henry’s family, telling them Ashley is a good young man who made a terrible decision to play with a gun.

"I’m very sorry for what happened. I know Christian did not mean to do it," said Ashley's mother, who does not want her name used, told News4Jax in October. "I just found out he’s having nightmares, because that’s his friend. He used to sit on our front porch. I used to see him all the time with Christian."

