Teenage boy injured in Moncrief shooting, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A teenage boy was injured in a shooting Monday night in the Moncrief area of Northwest Jacksonville, police said.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, police responded about 10:20 p.m. to Alderside Street, near Norwood Avenue and Interstate 95, where they found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot in the abdomen and right foot.

The teen was taken UF Health with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators said they later learned the shooting happened on Dorchester Street, just a block north of where the victim was located.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear. No arrests were announced.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

