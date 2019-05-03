Tennessee murder suspect may have been in Jacksonville for months

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man wanted on a charge of first-degree murder by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation appeared to have been living in Jacksonville since January, according to federal marshals.

But earlier this week, U.S. marshals got confirmation that Kameron Leslie was in the area and alerted police in Chattanooga, where Leslie is accused of killing Taja Whiteside inside her home in January. That alert caused the TBI to place him at the top of its "Most Wanted" list. And it paid off, because Leslie, 30, was arrested about 24 hours later.

Marshals told News4Jax that they captured Leslie Wednesday night at a gas station on Jacksonville's Westside.

RELATED: One of Tennessee's 'Most Wanted' captured in Jacksonville

Leslie was booked into the Duval County jail later that evening, online jail records show. He has waived his first appearance before a Duval County judge. He is being held on a fugitive warrant for extradition and is expected to be returned to Tennessee to face the murder charge.

"I just kept saying, 'Thank you, Jesus. Thank you, Jesus,'" Sharon Claridy, Whiteside's mother, told News4Jax by phone Thursday.

Leslie is accused of strangling Whiteside, 30, in her Chattanooga home Jan. 11. The two had a relationship but were not married.

Whiteside's three children -- ages 5, 7 and 13 -- were in the home when she was killed and didn't witness her killing, the Chattanooga Police Department said. But her eldest child found her body on the floor of her bedroom.

"She loved her children. She loved her mother," Claridy said. "She was my only child and she loved her family."

After Whiteside's death, according to Chattanooga police, Leslie went on the run and into hiding. Almost four months later, he was taken into custody at the Westside gas station on 103rd Street, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

"We got a call from the detective from Chattanooga last night saying that he was in custody," Claridy said. "I was very pleased."

Chattanooga police said they never found Whiteside’s car, which they said they believe was taken by Leslie after she was killed. But when marshals took him into custody Wednesday night, they said he was on foot.

Her car has yet to be found.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.