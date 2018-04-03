Testimony begins today in Suite nightclub murder trial

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A jury will decide this week if a man accused of shooting and killing a 24-year-old outside a Southside nightclub in December 2016 is guilty of second-degree murder.

Toray Ricketts has been awaiting trial in the March 2017 shooting death of Sina Sharifai outside Suite nightclub at the Markets at Town Center, which is adjacent to the St. Johns Town Center.

Opening statements were heard Monday, and testimony began today.

According to police, an argument that started in the club spilled over into the parking lot. Sharifai's family has said he was breaking up a fight outside when police were called to the club on Big Island Drive about 2 a.m. on March 24, 2017.

Witnesses said Ricketts went to his car, got a gun and returned. Jacksonville police said two off-duty officers working at the club heard shots, responded and saw Sharifai running away from Ricketts, who was running after him with a gun.

Sharifai died from gunshot wounds at a hospital.

Ricketts claimed he fired in self-defense after Sharifai punched him in the face, knocked him to the ground and continued to punch him, but his Stand Your Ground petition was denied.

Ricketts' trial was delayed over an investigation into witness tampering, which led to a new charge against the accused shooter.

According to an arrest report, Ricketts threatened violence toward at least one witness while in jail.

Investigators said Ricketts sent a third party to contact a witness in his murder case and tell the witness not to testify against him. Police said Ricketts used another jail inmate’s number to take a call from his girlfriend, and during that conversation, discussed how and where the witness could be intimidated and threatened.

The arrest report also states that Ricketts was telling other jail inmates to contact that witness when they were released from jail.

The trial is expected to go through Wednesday.

