Thousands of fans dodge construction barrels to get to Jags game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Thousands of football fans were seeing orange as they made their way to TIAA Bank Field for the Jaguars' first home game of the season Sunday. Orange barrels blocking off construction projects are scattered throughout many downtown roads leading to the home of the Jaguars in downtown Jacksonville.

Fans had to navigate through road construction projects from Riverplace Boulevard to the Main Street Bridge all the way down to Bay Street.

"This place is a madhouse, getting here and out. Whatever recommendations they give, you better follow, " said Jaguars fan Glen Bennett.

He heeded the advice of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and left home hours early to park well in advance of kickoff.

"I came down Blanding to 295, to 295 N to 10. I knew downtown with the church people (would be busy) and going downtown with (all the) red lights," Bennett said.

He wasn't the only one.

"I just wanted to get here early to avoid the traffic, mainly. I knew it was going to be hectic getting into here, so, I wanted to get here as soon as possible. Got to enjoy myself, not worry about how, and where I am going to park," said Jags fan Glenn Keeling.

Many fans planned their routes strategically to avoid the gridlock, because they didn't want to miss a minute of this home-opener game against the Patriots.

