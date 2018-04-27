Thousands roll into Jacksonville for 'Welcome to Rockville'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Thousands of people flooded downtown Jacksonville on Friday for "Welcome to Rockville," a three-day rock music festival and one of the largest of its kind in the country.

But even though lines of people stretched from Metro Park across Gator Bowl Boulevard and deep into Lot J outside TIAA Bank Field, that's just a fraction of the 90,000 festival goers slated to attend.

Organizers attributed that growth in attendance to a combination of the festival's past success and the decision to extend the event from two days to three.

"We've got people traveling from all over the place and real rock fans who are ready to come and have a really good time this year changing it to a three-day format," said organizer Lindsey Medina.

Of course, bigger crowds mean a greater emphasis on security measures to make sure festival goers have a safe and enjoyable time.

"We have all different kinds of law enforcement physically on site. We installed all kinds of security cameras as well to make sure everyone is safe," Medina said.

Luke Barber is with Yashira, the only local band set to play at the festival. He told News4Jax it's amazing to see an event of this scale bring together so many people in his hometown.

"It's awesome," he said. "They created jobs by doing this and it's great they're putting Jacksonville on the map music wise."

It's not just locals who are excited, either. Visitors from out of town, like Robert Rotondo who came all the way from Ohio, traveled from all over to see their favorite acts.

"We took the water taxi over," he said. "Transportation was awesome. Good experience."

Shored up security

In addition to increased police presence and the installation of surveillance cameras, festival organizers have established strict guidelines on what those attending can and cannot bring inside.

For instance, clear tote bags, transparent resealable plastic bags and small clutches are allowed. But attendees won't be allowed to bring in traditional totes, backpacks, diaper bags, purses, fanny packs and cooler bags.

Organizers have also posted a list of items that are banned. They include the following:

Glass containers

Alcohol and illicit substances

Outside food and beverages

Instruments

Chains and chain wallets

Backpacks and duffel bags

Aerosol cans

Weapons of any kind

Fireworks and explosives

Coolers and picnic bags

Computers

Chairs or umbrellas

Pets (with the exception of service animals)

Selfie sticks

Laser pointers

Professional still camera equipment

Audio and video recording equipment

Drones

'Welcome to Dockville'

City staff have also streamlined access to the public docks at Metro Park for boaters who are concerned about getting to and from them during the festival this weekend.

With many of the public docks near The Jacksonville Landing wiped out by Hurricane Irma, the marina outside Metro Park remains one of the few places downtown where boaters can dock.

Dockmaster Jim Suber said there is a clear path, marked with signs, that will let boaters bypass the festival and get where they need to go.

Ticket information

Those still looking to get their hands on tickets to the festival may find themselves out of luck. As of Friday evening, three-day passes were completely sold out. There are still day passes available, but the cheapest option will run about $95 a piece. To learn more, visit the festival's website.

