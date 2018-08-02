Thunderstorms flood streets in Riverside, San Marco

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Thursday afternoon thunderstorms caused flooding in Jacksonville's historic Riverside and San Marco neighborhoods.

Just after 6 p.m., the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department reported that roads in San Marco were being shut down due to flooding.

A viewer shared a video with News4Jax on Twitter showing flooding along Cedar Street. The viewer said at least three cars had stalled in that area.

There was also heaving flood along San Marco Boulevard, at Cedar Street and Cordova Place.

This is what the flooding looks like right now on San Marco Blvd near Cordova Pl. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/ov6E1cTx2F — Corley Peel (@WJXT_CorleyPeel) August 2, 2018

On the other side of the St. Johns River, streets in Riverside were also experiencing flooding.

In a video sent to News4Jax by Brooke Hamm, floodwaters could be seen carrying away a garbage can along Riverside Avenue at Osceola Street.

WATCH: Flooding in Riverside

The National Weather Service in Jacksonville issued a flood warning for urban areas in central Duval County until 7:15 p.m.

Rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches were reported.

Nearby in the Murray Hill neighborhood, lightning caused a house fire on Dancy Street, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Firefighters said lightning struck a tree next the house, it jumped and struck the house.

The homeowners, who were inside at the time, called 911. No injuries were reported.

There was smoke and fire damage to the inside of the home.

