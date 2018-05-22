TIAA Bank signs unloaded at EverBank Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Nearly a year after announcing its merger with EverBank, TIAA Bank began unloading signs downtown Tuesday outside EverBank Center.

TIAA acquired EverBank in June 2017 for $2.5 billion. The two companies formed a merged bank and kept the headquarters in Jacksonville.

Formerly known as EverBank Field, the home of the Jaguars was renamed in 2018 after the merger and took the name TIAA Bank Field. New signs were placed on the stadium earlier in May.

