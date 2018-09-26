Toddler seen chewing on toy shortly before he lost consciousness

JACKSONVILLE - State investigators looking into last week's death of 15-month-old Malik Baker said the boy was seen chewing on a yellow plastic toy too large for him to swallow that was taken away by a day care worker minutes before he started continuously coughing, then lost consciousness.

Workers at Tip Top 24 Learning Center took him to Wolfson Children's Hospital, where he died the next day.

Doctors said there was nothing in the boy's airway when he arrived at the hospital.

The Florida Department of Children and Families report indicates Malik had been removed from his parents' care and had been cared for by an aunt since April.

DCF noted that its caseworkers had 10 contacts with the family between April 2013 and March 2018.

That history triggered the child-protection agency to refer this case to its Critical Incident Rapid Response Team.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office homicide detectives are conducting a separate investigation into Malik's death.

The day Malik died, his mother, Amber Lee, told News4Jax they were frustrated no one was being held accountable.

"My 4-year-old you came out of the day care and said this in front of DCF and front of the day care staff, in front of police, in front of everybody. He said, 'Mom, he choked on my block,' and I asked him, 'How do you know this? Did you hear somebody say that?' He said no, he said, 'I saw it.'"

The day care center had not spoken publicly about Malik's death, although an unnamed worker Wednesday told News4Jax: "He did not choke on a toy, We do not have a comment."

Asked Wednesday about the new information from the DCF, Malik's father referred News4Jax to his lawyer.

