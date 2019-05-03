'Toon Town Treasure Hunt' brings bargains to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's like a giant garage sale, but better.

For three days only, "Toon Town" in Jacksonville will be holding a "treasure hunt" event in Downtown Jacksonville.

Chance, who arranged the event, told News4Jax that he bought a truck-full of Amazon return items, around 52 pallets, and will be flipping everything for $5 a piece.

All items will be laid outside on pallets for customers to sift through. You could be potentially saving big bucks on certain items!

The sale, starting on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. Items include electronics, appliances, gaming systems, jewelry, tablets and more. Chance said to arrive early as parking is limited.

"Toon Town Jax is an Arts & Entertainment Complex located off Tallyrand Rd in Downtown Jacksonville," the website said.

Dates and times:

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. each item $5

Sunday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. each item $3

Monday; 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. each item $1

1749 East Duval Street Jacksonville, Florida 32202

Advice - "No returns, refunds, or exchanges. Please test items before you purchase them."

