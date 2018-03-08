TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi-truck fire closes northbound I-295 at JTB

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A semitrailer caught fire Wednesday night, closing all northbound lanes and one southbound lane of Interstate 295 on Jacksonville's Southside, authorities said.

It happened about 8:30 p.m. at J. Turner Butler Boulevard, near the St. Johns Town Center.

The on-ramp to northbound I-295 at eastbound JTB was also blocked, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

There's no word on when the lanes will reopen.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

