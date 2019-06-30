Man struck and killed crossing Northside street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was hit by a vehicle about 9:30 p.m. Saturday while trying to cross West Edgewood Avenue, a few blocks west of Interstate 95. He was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and fully cooperated with police.

The westbound lanes of Edgewood Avenue were closed from Picket Street to Leuders Avenue for the rest of the evening while the accident was investigated and cleared.

Traffic homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

