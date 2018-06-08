Woman critical after hit-and-run crash on Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run crash on the Northside Thursday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The crash on Lem Turner near the intersection of Water Street happened around 9:45 p.m. Investigators said an SUV and another car collided.

When police got to the scene, the driver of the SUV was not there. The driver of the car, a woman, was taken to the hospital for treatment. Her injuries were described as life-threatening.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

