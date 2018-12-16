Trailer crashes into food mart on Jacksonville's Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A trailer smashed into a food mart on the Westside Sunday morning and Jacksonville police suspect someone hit and pushed it into the building.

Investigators said it appears, the trailer, belonging to 'Mike's Smokin BBQ & Stuff', crashed into the side of the food mart building on Firestone and Wheat Roads due to someone hitting it.

There are no reports of injuries.

Detectives are looking for possible witnesses but said there are no surveillance cameras in the area.

