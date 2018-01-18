Trial date set for man charged in Jacksonville mosque shooting plot

Bernandino Bolatete and his attorney at bond hearing at U.S. District Court

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An April 2 trial date has been set for a man facing federal charges in connection with what authorities say was a plot to carry out a mass shooting at a Jacksonville mosque.

Bernandino Bolatete, 69, pleaded not guilty last month to knowingly receiving and possessing a silence not registered to him. He faces up to 10 years in federal prison if convicted.

Bolatete is being held without bond while he awaits trial. The judge found he poses “an extreme risk to the community” based on his own statements and possession of multiple firearms.

Investigators seized a stockpile of 11 guns and over 2,000 rounds of ammunition when they raided his home in the city’s East Arlington neighborhood, prosecutors said.

He was arrested Dec. 1 after police said he skirted federal gun laws to buy a suppressor for $100. In reality, the man selling the gun was an undercover detective with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The detective said he met Bolatete at his place of work, where he spoke of buying a silencer off the black market. He later indicated he had plans to shoot up the Islamic Center of Northeast Florida.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.