2 shot, 1 dead in shootout off Lem Turner Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two people were hit by gunfire in a shootout about 6 p.m. Saturday off Len Turner Road and police said one died at the scene and the second was hospitalized.

A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office sergeant said over 50 rounds were fired.

JSO said they are searching for two males believed involved in the shooting which left one body lying on Palmdale Street. Police are also investigating a second scene -- a nearby Shell gas station at the corner of Edgewood Avenue, where a vehicle riddled with bullet holes could be seen.

Police said at least one person involved in the shootout and perhaps others drove away before police arrived.

Right now, deputies believe the person who drove away in the vehicle was not shot, they were shot at.

"With as many rounds that were shot, I would not be surprised to find anybody else that could be shot," homicide Sgt. Steve Rudlaff said. "We've notified the local jurisdictions (asking) to see if anybody shows up to the area hospital to notify us, because with the amount of rounds shot and the amount of people that were out here, it would not be uncommon for somebody else shot to have left the scene without notifying police."

Rudlaff said there were several people out in the area in the roadway when the shooting happened with left when officers arrived, and they are asking those people and anyone with information to come forward.

The shooting victims have not been identified.

#JSO is working three people shot in the area of Smyrna Street and Palmdale Street. If you have any information in reference to this shooting contact JSO right away.



⚠️JSO - 904.630.0500

⚠️Email - JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org

⚠️Crime Stoppers - https://t.co/zyGN0Kc75e — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) June 22, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.