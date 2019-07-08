Trooper injured, woman arrested in crash involving suspected drunk driver

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Florida Highway Patrol trooper is recovering after investigators say a suspected drunk driver crashed into his cruiser while he was assisting police.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday on I-95, south of Lem Turner Road.

According to investigators, Shasharon Baker, 37, crashed into the back a stopped FHP cruiser that had its lights on. Investigators said the impact pushed the patrol cruiser into the concrete median.

An arrest report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reads that an investigator "observed vomit" on Baker's shirt and hair. The investigator said in the report she "was sleeping when I initially approached her" and "Shasharon was unaware that she struck a marked patrol car."

Baker appeared in court today. Her sister, Zephyra Asapokhai, spoke to News4Jax.

"Bad things happened to the best of us. That's what I have to say," Asapokhai said. "That wasn’t her. I know she’s a loving person. Nothing but good things about her."

The Highway Patrol said the trooper is OK and went home from the hospital with minor injuries. The agency said the crash is a reminder of the dangers emergency personnel face.

"We know it's a hazardous job. It's dangerous. But this is what our job entails," said Lt. Maritza Johnson with FHP. "Every time we go out there and put on our uniform and assist in any way."

Baker was charged with driving under the influence, property damage, personal injury. She was held on a $22,500 bond.

