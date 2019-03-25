Troopers: 1 caught, 1 sought after stolen car stopped

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sky 4 captured an aerial view of a Florida Highway Patrol and Jacksonville Sheriff's Office manhunt early Monday afternoon on the city's Southside.

The Highway Patrol said it stopped a stolen car and the two occupants bolted.

One was caught, but the other fled on foot, troopers said.

In the aerial video from Sky 4, a lot of FHP and JSO cruisers and officers can be seen checking businesses along Bowden Road near University Boulevard. A K-9 team was also used. At one point, officers went running into a Taco Bell, but came out quickly. Then the officers dispersed.

