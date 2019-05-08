Troopers: Jacksonville man, 50, killed in I-295 crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville man died after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 295, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened about 1:15 p.m. near Dunn Avenue.

According to the Highway Patrol, a Nissan Frontier was traveling in the inside lane and a Nissan Altima was traveling in the outside lane of northbound I-295 when, for unknown reasons, the Frontier drifted to the right, striking the rear of the Altima. Troopers said the Frontier then went off the roadway, struck a metal sign and hit a tree.

The driver of the Frontier, 50-year-old Ronald Knight, was taken to UF Health hospital, where he died, troopers said. The Highway Patrol report shows it's unclear whether he was wearing a seat belt.

Troopers said the driver of the Altima, a 33-year-old Jacksonville man, was able to come to a stop on the shoulder of I-295 after the crash and was not injured.

