Truck crashes into front of Sandalwood home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A truck crashed into the front of a Sandalwood home Tuesday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The home is located on Mindanao Drive near the intersection of Happy Vale Road, which is near Atlantic Boulevard.

According to a man who spoke to News4Jax, his mother was operating the vehicle. They live across the street from the home that was struck. His mother was not injured, though its unclear if any injuries were reported.

News4Jax is working to gather more information from the Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.