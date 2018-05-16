All-clear given after lockdowns at Jacksonville schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two Jacksonville schools were temporarily placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon due to unspecified police activity in the area, authorities said.

The lockdown delayed dismissal for Westside High and Jacksonville Heights Elementary students who walk home and get picked up by parents. Those who take the bus were let out on time.

Police gave the all-clear about 3:15 p.m., according to Duval County Public Schools.

It's not yet clear what exactly prompted the lockdowns.

