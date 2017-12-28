Uncertainty continues for Jacksonville high-rise residents displaced by fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Uncertainty continues for displaced residents nearly two weeks after a fire at a high-rise senior living facility on Jacksonville's Southside.

Management is still placing many of the more than 200 residents of the Jacksonville Townhouse in various hotels across town after the fire broke out Dec. 18 at the complex on Philips Highway. But as of Thursday, residents are still uncertain when they will be able to return home, and some are not sure where their pets are.

The state fire marshal's office told News4Jax that the fire started in one apartment on the eighth floor and the blaze was contained to that one unit, but there's smoke damage throughout the eighth floor and water damage throughout several floors of the building.

Wet vacuums are being used to dry up water and environmental tests are being conducted to make sure there's no mold from the water damage. Asbestos remediation is also underway to make sure the threat of asbestos, which trace amounts of were later found, is removed.

Though Cambridge Management, which operates the Jacksonville Townhouse Apartments, is placing displaced residents in hotels, residents said they still haven't heard when they can return home, which is difficult for Eddie Moore and his 81-year-old mother who is a dialysis patient.

"I was devastated because, really, my mom is upset, so I have to be in a good mood and (in) high spirits for her to be in a good mood," said Moore, who lives in the complex with his mother. "It's kind of rough because I was getting into depression-type of thing, so I just said, 'Hey, pick yourself up.'"

Moore said he's hearing mixed answers about when they can return home -- some say next week, some say they could be in a hotel for 15 days total. But Moore said that's all hearsay from tenants -- not management, who he wishes would offer more information.

Some residents said they still have pets inside the building. The city told News4Jax it opened a temporary shelter last week for people to keep their pets after the fire, but it has since closed. The Humane Society is not keeping any animals, and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said it rescued animals during the fire, but haven't been involved with any since.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for Cambridge Management told News4Jax that they are working on a detailed update, which they expect to post later in the day.

