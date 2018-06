JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - News4Jax has learned Jacksonville Police are responding to a call about an undetermined death.

We're told an man was found lying by the road at 4100 University Blvd. Court near Powers Ave. in the San Jose area.

He was pronounced dead on the scene. His identity is unknown at this time.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of death.

We have a crew on the scene and will bring you the latest information when it become available.