UNF police discover alcohol during class's end-of-year party

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Body camera video posted by the UNF Spinnaker shows officers at the University of North Florida questioning a professor about an end-of-the-year party.

In the video, which was marked April 18, an officer is heard saying alcohol, including a 12-pack of beer, was found in the classroom. While speaking with officers, Dr. Brian Thornton is heard saying he didn't know the students were bringing alcohol.

"They were supposed to just bring food," Thornton tells an officer. "They didn't even ask me about it."

"Well, you saying you didn't and what we just pulled out of the classroom is two different things, two different stories," an officer says in the video. "One is, literally, there is literally a 12-pack of beer sitting on a desk, very front desk of the classroom."

The officer continued, "You're sitting there, you're looking at the kids and they're drinking the beer right in front of you while you play a guitar."

According to the Spinnaker, no police report was filed, but an incident report with Student Conduct was made. Thornton was listed to teach classes again in spring 2020.

"There's a time and place for everything," said Yali Luna, a UNF student. "There's no reason for alcohol at an end-of-the-year party."

A request for comment from Thornton was not immediately returned Monday night.

