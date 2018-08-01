UNF removes Papa John's franchise from campus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Following racist remarks from the pizza chain's founder, the Papa John's franchise on the University of North Florida campus will be removed and replaced.

According to a statement released by the university Wednesday, the franchise will be replaced with an in-house pizza outlet.

UNF said the decision was in response to students who may have been offended by the former owner's remarks.

The statement from the university read in part:

UNF is committed to providing an inclusive and welcoming environment for all who interact in our community. We're committed to creating a culture of respect and to providing a path for people from diverse backgrounds to succeed.

