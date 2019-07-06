UNF student says she was sexually assaulted at Osprey Cove

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A student at the University of North Florida told police Friday she was sexually assaulted at her residence in Osprey Cove, according to a security alert from the University Police Department.

The student met the man through a mobile dating app and they arranged to meet in person at Osprey Cove, police said. It's unclear exactly when the assault took place.

The suspect was described as a white man with tattoos on both arms. Investigators said he was driving a white Jeep Cherokee.

Police asked anyone with information to call UPD at 904-620-2800.

