Foster children united with new adoptive moms before Mother's Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A special Mother’s Day adoption event was held Thursday morning at the Duval County Courthouse for 16 families to unite foster children with their new adoptive mothers.

Honorary Judge David Gooding, alongside Family Support Services, Adoption-Match and Selfless Love Foundation, finalized adoptions to make a memorable Mother’s Day for families this year.

“Every child deserves a loving and caring ‘forever home,’ and this ceremony means the adoptive moms will have their new child or children permanently in their home for Mother’s Day,” Gooding said.

During the ceremony, which is held every year, 28 area foster children were adopted.

One of the adoptive mothers who stood before Gooding said she had already felt like a mother to 15-month-old Theo, but Thursday, she said, was all about making it official.

“I felt like I’ve always been their mother, but just (to) have that confirmation before a day like Mother’s Day is just very sweet and special,” Bethany Moore said.

Moore adopted Theo’s brother, Franklin, two years ago.

“I’m just so happy that it’s official and there’s no question that they will be together,” she said. “Already they are brothers. They say their brothers, but now we’re glad to know there’s no doubt in our mind that will ever change.”

Mother’s Day adoption ceremony— an adoptive mom: “I can’t wait to provide them a life that they deserve and spend the rest of my life with them.” Hon. David Gooding hosted this event to unite local foster children with their new adoptive moms!! How special!! 💐 @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/sSe33tJw5V — Brittany Muller (@WJXTBrittanyM) May 9, 2019

It’s a new chapter for these kids and their families just days before they can celebrate Mother’s Day as official families.

“This is a celebration of love for these families and children. Through our community’s involvement, the commitment to adoption and the various agency teams, our children have better outcomes with a permanent loving family,” Gooding said.

Anyone interested in learning more about becoming a foster parent can call the foster care hotline at 904-421-5864.

