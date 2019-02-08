US transportation secretary to discuss $25 million grant for Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A $25 million grant from the federal government to reroute downtown commuters who use the Hart Bridge will be formally announced Friday.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao will be in Jacksonville Friday to give details of the BUILD (Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development) grant recently awarded to the city and the Jacksonville Transportation Authority.

The multimillion-dollar grant will jump-start the Hart Bridge ramp demolition, a project that’s been in the works since 2016.

The project will include a new ramp from the Hart Bridge down to Gator Bowl Boulevard, where there will be an intersection with a traffic signal. From that intersection, west to A. Philip Randolph Boulevard, there will be a four-lane road with a median and a 12-foot bike path along the south side of the road.

The grand also provides funds to upgrade the Bay Street corridor through downtown.

City leaders have said these changes are exactly what's needed to make driving easier and better in the downtown area. In all, the Hart Bridge project will cost nearly $40 million with funding through state and city money. Construction is expected to begin next year.

Chao will be joined by Mayor Lenny Curry Friday at 1 p.m. in front of City Hall to share how the BUILD grant will support infrastructure improvements and driving innovation.

