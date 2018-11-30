Victim, neighbor shed light on man accused in double shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One day after a father and son were shot in their East Arlington home, new details emerged about the man accused in the double shooting.

Stephen Holzbacher made his first appearance in court Friday afternoon on charges of attempted murder, burglary and shooting into a dwelling. He was ordered held without bond.

Holzbacher, 33, was arrested Thursday after SWAT surrounded his home on Country Cove Court, just east of Kernan Boulevard North.

A look into his background shows Holzbacher is no stranger to court and has had numerous run-ins with police.

Last week, according to court records, Holzbacher was pulled over and charged with driving with a suspended license and leaving the scene of an accident.

In April, he was arrested and charged with battery. According to the police report, he punched his father, who was in a wheelchair at the time. His father told officers that Holzbacher had mood swings for several days before the attack. The case was disposed. His father, who was still in a wheelchair Friday, declined to speak with News4Jax.

In 2003, records show, Holzbacher had a run-in with the North Carolina Department of Correction over drug possession.

Meanwhile, Robert Bibeau shed light on what he said may have led to Thursday's double shooting. News4Jax spoke with Bibeau as he was returning home from the doctor Friday after having been shot in the leg Thursday. His son, Abraham, was also shot.

Bibeau said there had been problems with Holzbacher in the past. He said he had called police before but found out Friday that there was no record of it.

"I knew something was going to happen because of a prior incident, which was not recorded because I just went to the substation," Bibeau said.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Holzbacher went into the home across the street, where he shot Bibeau and his son, and threatened a third person. Police said a SWAT team was then called to coax Holzbacher out of his home and he was taken into custody.

"I just thank God that he did not get killed. I still feel for the suspect, but he needs to be prosecuted and punished," Bibeau said.

Bibeau said he and his son are doing OK.

"Besides pain, I’m very relieved that the man upstairs is taking care of people," he said. "It works."

Jose Toro, who lives on the cul-de-sac where SWAT responded Thursday, revealed to News4Jax the next day that he knows Holzbacher well.

"He was like a son, really. He grew up with my kids since I lived here," Toro said. "I feel sorry, very sorry for him but, hopefully, they’ll do something now that he will be in there. Hopefully, the government we’ll do something for him."

Other people who live in the neighborhood did not wish to speak on camera, but said they were not surprised about Thursday's ordeal, saying the situation had reached a boiling point and they had expected something like that to happen.

Like his neighbors, Bibeau said he was not surprised.

"I knew something was going to happen," Bibeau said. "I knew it."

Holzbacher's next court date is set for Dec. 20.

