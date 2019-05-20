Video appears to show Terry Parker substitute throw student to ground

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Cellphone video shared with News4Jax appears to show a substitute teacher at Terry Parker High School throwing a student to the ground while trying to breakup a fight.

A spokesperson for Duval County Public Schools confirmed to News4Jax that the person in the video is a substitute teacher. It's unclear if the teacher faces disciplinary action.

A statement from the district reads:

Teacher conduct is governed by the Principles of Professional Conduct for the Education Profession in Florida (the Code of Ethics), which states that teachers have an obligation to make reasonable effort to protect the student from conditions harmful to learning and/or to the student’s mental and physical health and safety. Every situation is unique and “reasonable effort” can vary based on a number of factors such as the number of students involved, age of students, and the intensity of the altercation. Intervention can include calling for assistance, verbal commands to stop, and maintaining control of other students present. The safety of both students and staff is of paramount importance. There is no specific requirement for teachers to become physically involved or which prohibits them from becoming physically involved. They must act reasonably given the circumstances.

The spokesperson said the students seen fighting in the video will be disciplined. It's unclear when the video was taken.

