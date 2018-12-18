Video shows fracas between holiday shoppers at Avenues Mall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A fight caught on camera by a News4Jax associate inside the Avenues Mall on Monday evening near a line to meet Santa had to be broken up by employees.

Because it's unclear if the people involved were minors, News4Jax has blurred the video. According to the Channel 4 employee, prior to punches being thrown, Santa stood up from his chair and started looking in the direction of the chaos after hearing young women screaming and yelling.

The fracas lasted about two minutes before mall employees jumped in to break it up.

"When you come and shop with your kids and see Santa Clause, this is not something you would like to see," said Juliett Depabl, a mall shopper.

News4Jax spoke to Reputation Partners LLC, the communications firm for Simon Malls. The spokesperson said the firm was working to confirm the authenticity of the video and would review surveillance footage.

News4Jax also called mall security but could not get through. It's unclear what started the fight.

