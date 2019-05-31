Viewing held to honor baby who died in day care van

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An infant girl who died after Jacksonville police said she was left in a hot day care van was honored during a viewing Thursday night.

Four-month-old Brooklyn died when she was left strapped in a car safety seat while in the care of Ewing's Love and Hope Preschool, investigators said.

Several people who attended the viewing told News4Jax they didn't know the family personally but wanted to show their support for the child's family. Family members said they're grateful for the outpouring of love they've received.

Brooklyn will be laid to rest during a private funeral Friday, family members said. A donation account was created to raise funds. As of Friday night, more than $25,500 was raised.

Hours after the infant was found in the van, police arrested 56-year-old Darryl Allyn Ewing, the co-director of Ewing's Love and Hope Preschool and Academy and driver of the van. He has since bonded out of jail.

