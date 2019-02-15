Vigil calls for answers in Moncrief man's shooting death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Loved ones gathered at a vigil Thursday evening to honor the life of a man who was found shot to death in his Moncrief home.

The vigil remembering Thomas "TJ" Daniels, 42, took place outside his West 23rd Street home, where he was found dead Feb. 6. Those who attended hoped to get the word out about his death.

Candles were lit as family members exchanged kind words about Daniels. They said he was a loving and caring man who didn't deserve to die. Family members told News4Jax that Daniels and his girlfriend were expecting a child together.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, a co-worker came by the West 23rd Street home the morning of Feb. 6 to pick Daniels up for work, and when he didn't answer, the co-worker went inside and found him dead.

At this time, no arrests have been announced in connection with his death, which police said is being investigated as a murder.

Daniels' family is begging for anyone with information to come forward by calling the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. Family members said they have set up a $3,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

Loved ones gather to remember the life of TJ Daniels. Police say he was found shot to death last week in his Moncrief home. No arrests have been made. His family is asking for anyone who knows anything about his death to come forward. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/Osx3uVyYhN — Corley Peel (@WJXT_CorleyPeel) February 14, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.