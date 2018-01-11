Vigil held 1 year after mother of 5 killed in Lakeshore head-on crash

Photo of Tomonia "Michelle" Turner and candles were placed at the scene of last year's crash.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One year after a mother of five children was killed in a head-on collision in Jacksonville's Lakeshore neighborhood, her family held a vigil Wednesday night at the site of the crash.

Tomonia "Michelle" Turner was traveling east on Lake Shore Boulevard about 3 p.m. Jan. 10, 2017, when another car heading in the opposite direction left its lane and struck her vehicle head-on, according to police.

Turner, 37, died at a hospital.

A year later, more than a dozen friends and family members gather to remember Turner. They described her as a wonderful person who cared deeply for her four sons and daughter.

"We never know when it's going to be our last day, so love all your family while you have a chance," said Yolanda McGriff, Turner's sister.

Willie Turner said it's been a rough year after his daughter's death.

"It hurts me every day," Willie Turner said. "Even now, I'm hurting because I lost my daughter."

Family members said they're frustrated that police have not made an arrest in the crash.

