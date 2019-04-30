Vigil held in Mandarin in wake of California synagogue shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - People in Jacksonville gathered at a vigil Monday night at a Mandarin synagogue and said prayers for the Jewish community.

The vigil was held after a woman was shot to death in a Southern California synagogue this past weekend.

Authorities said a gunman on Saturday burst into the Chabad of Poway near San Diego on the last day of Passover, a major Jewish holiday that celebrates freedom, and opened fire with an assault-style rifle, killing 60-year-old Lori Kaye and wounding a rabbi and two others.

