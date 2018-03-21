Vigil remembers Jacksonville teen killed 8 years ago

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A quest for justice continues eight years later after a 16-year-old girl was shot and killed in a 2010 drive-by on Jacksonville's Westside.

Loved ones of Tiphne Hollis gathered for a candlelight vigil Tuesday night to remember her.

The vigil was held at the intersection of Calvin and Belfort streets in the McCoys Creek area, and included singing and prayer.

Tiphne Hollis' mother asked the community to help find her daughter's killer.

Shanda Whitaker-Ward, Tiphne's mother, said she has no intention of letting go of the effort to solve the case, no matter how long it takes.

Tiphne's mother said she has no intention of letting go of the effort to solve the case, no matter how long it takes.

"We miss Tiphne so much and it hurts. It's heartbreaking," Whitaker-Ward said. "Tiphne's case is still unsolved and I want her case to be solved. That's more important than anything to me. She didn't deserve to die. She didn't deserve to die, especially like this."

Anyone who knows anything that could help bring closure to Tiphne's family or help police with the case is asked to call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a reward.

Hours later, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was called to investigate a report of shots fired at the intersection where the vigil was held.

Police said two unoccupied vehicles were struck by gunfire, but no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.