Vintage clothing, accessories shop to open in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A men's and women's vintage clothing and accessories shop is celebrating its grand opening on Saturday.
Final Lap will open its doors Nov. 16 at 12:00 p.m.
The new shop will sell vintage shirts, jerseys, jackets, hats, bags, shoes and more! They have everything from sports teams, designer names and other well-known logos.
The store accepts cash and card and is located at 12041 Beach Blvd, Suite #1 in Jacksonville.
Well...the time has finally come! Our Grand Opening is this Saturday, 11/16. Tag 3 friends under this post & we'll select 3 winners to gain EARLY ACCESS to the shop on the day of Grand Opening. We have soooooo much in store for you guys this time! Don't miss out! WE BACK!! 🏁🔥
