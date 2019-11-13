Vintage clothing, accessories shop to open in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A men's and women's vintage clothing and accessories shop is celebrating its grand opening on Saturday.

Final Lap will open its doors Nov. 16 at 12:00 p.m.

The new shop will sell vintage shirts, jerseys, jackets, hats, bags, shoes and more! They have everything from sports teams, designer names and other well-known logos.

The store accepts cash and card and is located at 12041 Beach Blvd, Suite #1 in Jacksonville.

