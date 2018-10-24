Wacko's, city of Jacksonville settle dispute over club raid

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The owner of an adult entertainment club has settled a lawsuit that stated the venue was unfairly shut down after a raid.

According to court records, a representative from Wacko's met with a representative from the city for a mediation conference on Tuesday, and a settlement was agreed upon.

Wacko's was seeking damages for lost profits and other damages after a raid in March 2017.

The lawsuit said the fire marshal had no authority to inspect the business or order it to temporarily shut down based on a fire code violation.

The raid, which was dubbed Operation Whacking Wacko's, resulted in the arrests of three women. Two of the arrests were for drug charges, the other for prostitution.

