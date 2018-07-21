Walmart stores in Jacksonville offering free health screenings

Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Walmart is kicking off the back-to-school season with its Wellness Day event, which offers free health screenings and services to children and families.

The single-day event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 21, at all Walmart stores in Jacksonville.

Students and their families can receive immunizations, free health screenings and vision screenings.

Parents will also be able to speak one-on-one with a pharmacist about any health concerns and immunizations for their children ahead of the upcoming school year.  

