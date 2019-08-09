Warby Parker opening at St. Johns Town Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - No, you’re not seeing things: There is indeed a new shop set to open this weekend at the St. Johns Town Center on Jacksonville’s Southside.

On Saturday, Warby Parker will open the doors of its first store in Jacksonville and eighth in Florida.

“Florida is home to some of our most passionate customers and we’re grateful to the community for making us feel so at home here,” said co-founder and co-CEO Dave Gilboa. “We’re thrilled to be planting roots in Jacksonville and can’t wait to introduce ourselves to our new neighbors.”

Warby Parker is an eyewear company founded by four students in 2010 who wanted to make buying glasses easier and more affordable. The brand sells glasses and sunglasses and also has different lens offerings -- from progressives to light-responsive to blue-light-filtering.

The River City shop, which will also offer eye exams, is one-of-a-kind, just like how the company custom-cuts and polishes the lenses of your glasses. Blue awnings brighten up the exterior of the shop. Once shoppers go inside, they'll notice the library-inspired design and mural from Ryan Chapman, a British illustrator known for his mid-century-influenced designs crafted with primary shapes and cheerful colors.

Store hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Those who walk away with a new pair of spectacles from the store won’t be the only ones. For every pair of glasses and sunglasses sold, a pair is distributed to someone in need through Warby Parker’s Buy a Pair, Give a Pair program.

And if you can’t make it out to the new Jacksonville store this weekend, Warby Parker lets you try five frames on at home for free. All you have to do is pick them out online. You can also download Warby Parker’s iOS app, called Virtual Try-On, which allows you to see how a pair of glasses will look on you without actually putting them on.

