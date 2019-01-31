JFRD: 2 women, 3 boys taken to hospital after Woodstock house fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two women and three boys were hospitalized Thursday afternoon after a house fire in the Woodstock area of the city's Westside, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said.

The blaze was reported just after 12:30 p.m. on West First Street near Detroit Street.

According to JFRD, the five people inside the home managed to escape the fire, which started in the living room. They were already outside by the time firefighters arrived.

All five were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, JFRD said.

Firefighters said their quick response and aggressive attack got the flames under control quickly.

Sky 4 aerial video showed the state fire marshal's office was at the scene. The Red Cross also responded.

According to JFRD, an estimated $50,000 worth of damage was done to the house.

