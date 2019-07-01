Wedding videographer accused of theft, organized fraud

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville videographer who was once the center of a News4Jax I-TEAM investigation has been arrested on theft and fraud charges.

Nearly a dozen people called the I-TEAM, saying they paid Kevin Remington thousands of dollars for their wedding video and months later hadn't received their video or gotten a response from Remington. Records show he was arrested on Sunday.

Sanda Pryor, who spoke to News4Jax in January, said she got her raw footage back after two News4Jax stories on Remington. But Alan Paraso and his wife, who spoke to News4Jax in March, said they still haven't heard from Remington. They haven't received the footage from their wedding, and they haven't gotten their money back.

"Literally the other day we were just talking about how we don't have a video of our day," said Paraso. "She was getting teary-eyed about it again because that was the one thing we really wanted."

Paraso felt relieved Monday morning when News4Jax informed him that Remington had been arrested Sunday.

Remington is facing five charges of grand theft and one charge of organized fraud. He was released on a bond of about $9,000. News4Jax left Remington a voicemail and text message, but did not immediately receive a response.

Paraso encourages people to do their research before booking a wedding vendor and recommends others use a credit card for payment so the credit card company can reimburse the money.

News4Jax learned this was not the first time Remington was arrested. Records show he was arrested in 2011 on charges of failure to return leased property and making false statements to increase unemployment benefits. As of Monday, there was an open lawsuit against Remington by the mother of someone claiming to be a victim.

Remington is scheduled for a court hearing on July 22.

