Westside residents may notice increased air traffic, noise due to Navy training

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Westside residents may have noticed increased air traffic and noise.

That's because of Navy training scheduled from sunrise to sunset Monday through Wednesday at Naval Air Station Jacksonville on Roosevelt Boulevard and Outlying Field (OLF) Whitehouse on Highway 90.

OLF Whitehouse, a satellite airfield of NAS Jax, is set up for day and night carrier landing practice and, according to the military, is a key component for naval aviation readiness.

The email address for noise complaints is NASJAX_NOISE_COMPLAINTS@NAVY.MIL.





