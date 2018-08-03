What's on JEA's 'Do Not Flush' list may surprise you

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Do not flush wipes, even ones that claim to be flushable, down the commode. That's the message from JEA. The Jacksonville utility warns, that when you flush a wipe down the toilet, you are creating a situation that could clog your pipes and your sewer system.

The wipes do not dissolve like toilet paper according to JEA. Even though the packaging on some wipes claim they are manufactured with “safe flush technology.”

JEA recommends you keep them out of your toilet entirely and dispose of them in the trash. Flushing disposable wipes and other products down toilets or drains can create blockages, potentially causing sewer backups and sanitary sewer overflows into homes, businesses, and nearby waterways.

Products on the JEA “Do Not Flush” list include:

• Disposable wipes

• Disinfectant wipes

• Baby wipes

• Moist towelettes

• Disposable mopping pads

• Cigarettes

• Dental floss

• Diapers

• Dryer sheets

• Cloth rags

Sewer overflows negatively impact our environment and damage equipment, resulting in costly repairs to vital sewer infrastructure.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.