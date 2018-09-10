Where is San Marco East? Developers plan to revitalize Philips Highway

Rendering of what San Marco Promenade should look like when it opens in March 2020.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Construction began on a luxury apartment community planned on Philips Highway near Atlantic Boulevard.

The San Marco Promenade will be home to more than 280 apartment units with a 24-hour fitness center, a dog spa and other amenities. This project is part of a long-term revitalization effort for the area they are calling San Marco East

Mounds of dirt are piled high and construction equipment is active at the corner of Philips and Service Street. By March 2020, the site will be transformed into a gated complex is expected to open by March 2020, and a spokesperson for Live Oak Contracting said it is part of a long-term plan by developers to revitalize an area which has had a seedy reputation.

"That's always kind of been an eyesore coming into downtown," Live Oak spokeswoman Kaylee Nordin said. "You see the beautiful bridges, water everywhere, and if you're coming from the south, right on the left, you just have a little bit of a wavering area, and so one of the big passions of ours and our developers was to try to revitalize that community, feed that community and the proximity to downtown."

Nordin says the apartment complex is just the beginning of additional future development that they hope will connect it to downtown and bring a sense of liveliness to the community.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.