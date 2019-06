From Whole Foods via CNN

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Whole Foods is opening another location in Jacksonville Beach.

The store will open in Pablo Plaza where Office Depot used to be, the Jacksonville Daily Record reports.

The $3.06 million project does not yet have an opening date.

This will be its second Northeast Florida store.

